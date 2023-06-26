Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Decline -21.20% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.47

The price of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) closed at $0.47 in the last session, down -21.20% from day before closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1267 from its previous closing price. On the day, 55087292 shares were traded. SKLZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5198 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4710.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SKLZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Chessen Kevin bought 50,000 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 24,900 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Paradise Andrew bought 157,344 shares of SKLZ for $86,539 on May 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 10,456,647 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On May 12, another insider, Paradise Andrew, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,342,656 shares for $0.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 698,181 and bolstered with 10,299,303 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKLZ now has a Market Capitalization of 199.06M and an Enterprise Value of -16.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKLZ has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.5696, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.9322.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SKLZ traded on average about 6.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 759.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 417.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.71M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SKLZ as of May 30, 2023 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 39.48M, compared to 2.01M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 11.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $43.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.9M to a low estimate of $42.17M. As of the current estimate, Skillz Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.33M, an estimated decrease of -40.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.82M, a decrease of -14.40% over than the figure of -$40.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKLZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $192.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $162.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $269.71M, down -33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $205.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $280M and the low estimate is $138.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.