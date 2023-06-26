SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) Stock Closes down -2.71% on Friday Trading

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) closed the day trading at $8.26 down -2.71% from the previous closing price of $8.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1006567 shares were traded. SKYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SKYT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when GRAVES GREGORY B sold 7,003 shares for $9.25 per share. The transaction valued at 64,778 led to the insider holds 20,276 shares of the business.

Unterseher Loren A sold 11,104 shares of SKYT for $105,495 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 19,538,364 shares after completing the transaction at $9.50 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Unterseher Loren A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 19,799 shares for $9.53 each. As a result, the insider received 188,728 and left with 19,549,468 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKYT now has a Market Capitalization of 367.34M and an Enterprise Value of 453.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 37.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKYT has reached a high of $20.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SKYT traded about 224.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SKYT traded about 306.76k shares per day. A total of 43.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.56M. Insiders hold about 16.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SKYT as of May 30, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 6.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $63.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.8M to a low estimate of $62.41M. As of the current estimate, SkyWater Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.41M, an estimated increase of 34.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.55M, an increase of 29.80% less than the figure of $34.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $266.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $260M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $212.94M, up 24.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $315.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $331.5M and the low estimate is $290M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.