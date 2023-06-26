SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $25.04 in the prior trading day, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) closed at $23.55, down -5.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9775390 shares were traded. SLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when ATKINS BETSY S sold 5,000 shares for $21.47 per share. The transaction valued at 107,350 led to the insider holds 11,662 shares of the business.

DiLiberto Matthew J. bought 10,000 shares of SLG for $164,400 on Mar 24. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 13,000 shares after completing the transaction at $16.44 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, LEVINE ANDREW S, who serves as the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $16.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 162,400 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52B and an Enterprise Value of 8.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has reached a high of $51.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.74M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.99M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SLG as of May 30, 2023 were 17.44M with a Short Ratio of 17.44M, compared to 18.06M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.09% and a Short% of Float of 39.27%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SLG’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.57, compared to 3.25 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.98.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.9 and -$2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.38. EPS for the following year is -$1.71, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.33 and -$2.16.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $193.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $217.8M to a low estimate of $174.68M. As of the current estimate, SL Green Realty Corp.’s year-ago sales were $155.23M, an estimated increase of 24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.85M, an increase of 11.00% less than the figure of $24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $211.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $164M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $868.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $692.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $756.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $826.74M, down -8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $748.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $851.32M and the low estimate is $654.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.