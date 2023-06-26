SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Stocks Hit Low of $234.97 Before Closing at $243.65

In the latest session, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) closed at $243.65 down -0.38% from its previous closing price of $244.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2211098 shares were traded. SEDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $246.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $234.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 375.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on May 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $375 from $305 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Adest Meir sold 300 shares for $302.17 per share. The transaction valued at 90,650 led to the insider holds 126,624 shares of the business.

Faier Ronen sold 57 shares of SEDG for $16,710 on Jun 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 72,539 shares after completing the transaction at $293.16 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Adest Meir, who serves as the VP, Core Technologies of the company, sold 57 shares for $293.16 each. As a result, the insider received 16,710 and left with 126,677 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEDG now has a Market Capitalization of 13.73B and an Enterprise Value of 13.33B. As of this moment, SolarEdge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 71.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.33.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SEDG is 1.37, which has changed by -18.38% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 11.49% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SEDG has reached a high of $375.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 289.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 286.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SEDG has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 1.42M over the past ten days. A total of 56.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.33M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SEDG as of May 30, 2023 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 3M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.59% and a Short% of Float of 5.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.99 and a low estimate of $1.96, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.66, with high estimates of $3.25 and low estimates of $2.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.4 and $8.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.04. EPS for the following year is $12.91, with 25 analysts recommending between $16.11 and $10.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $990.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $937.5M. As of the current estimate, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $727.77M, an estimated increase of 36.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 27.90% less than the figure of $36.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $971M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, up 32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.86B and the low estimate is $4.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.