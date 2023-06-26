Solo Brands Inc. (DTC)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC) was $5.10 for the day, down -1.16% from the previous closing price of $5.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1206563 shares were traded. DTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DTC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when NB Alternatives Advisers LLC sold 6,255,595 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 31,277,975 led to the insider holds 627,286 shares of the business.

BERTRAM GROWTH CAPITAL III, L. sold 4,903,450 shares of DTC for $24,517,250 on May 16. The 10% Owner now owns 491,697 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On May 16, another insider, BERTRAM GROWTH CAPITAL III ANN, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,603,064 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 18,015,320 and left with 361,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DTC now has a Market Capitalization of 324.81M and an Enterprise Value of 413.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DTC has reached a high of $8.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.97.

Shares Statistics:

DTC traded an average of 735.03K shares per day over the past three months and 699.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.36M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.79% stake in the company. Shares short for DTC as of May 30, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.39M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 9.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.36 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $136M to a low estimate of $120.58M. As of the current estimate, Solo Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.02M, an estimated decrease of -4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $107.98M, an increase of 26.80% over than the figure of -$4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $110.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $105.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $546M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $526.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $539.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $517.63M, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $610.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $629.7M and the low estimate is $585M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.