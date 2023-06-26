Sunrun Inc. (RUN) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $17.96 in the prior trading day, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) closed at $17.21, down -4.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8878823 shares were traded. RUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RUN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Jurich Lynn Michelle sold 3,428 shares for $18.61 per share. The transaction valued at 63,804 led to the insider holds 1,407,196 shares of the business.

Fenster Edward Harris sold 2,749 shares of RUN for $51,166 on Jun 20. The Director now owns 1,262,830 shares after completing the transaction at $18.61 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, STEELE JEANNA, who serves as the Chief Legal & People Officer of the company, sold 830 shares for $18.60 each. As a result, the insider received 15,436 and left with 252,186 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RUN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.71B and an Enterprise Value of 12.38B. As of this moment, Sunrun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 286.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -104.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has reached a high of $39.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.04.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 214.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.65M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RUN as of May 30, 2023 were 35.35M with a Short Ratio of 35.35M, compared to 34.69M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.39% and a Short% of Float of 19.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of -$1.16, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$3.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.11 and -$2.29.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $631.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $743M to a low estimate of $528M. As of the current estimate, Sunrun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $584.58M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $649.8M, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $822M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $508M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.32B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.45B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.