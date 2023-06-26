Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, Talos Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.34, down -4.85% from its previous closing price of $14.02. On the day, 11450137 shares were traded. TALO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TALO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when BCC EnVen Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares for $13.47 per share. The transaction valued at 336,790 led to the insider holds 15,120,372 shares of the business.

BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER, LL sold 25,003 shares of TALO for $336,790 on Jun 05. The 10% Owner now owns 15,120,372 shares after completing the transaction at $13.47 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, BCC EnVen Investments (S), L.P, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 363,804 shares for $14.50 each. As a result, the insider received 5,275,158 and left with 15,145,377 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TALO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.67B and an Enterprise Value of 2.70B. As of this moment, Talos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TALO has reached a high of $22.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TALO traded 2.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.64M. Insiders hold about 0.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TALO as of May 30, 2023 were 10.17M with a Short Ratio of 10.17M, compared to 7.3M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.10% and a Short% of Float of 9.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $2.31, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.39 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $376.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $415.9M to a low estimate of $348M. As of the current estimate, Talos Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $519.09M, an estimated decrease of -27.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $375.98M, an increase of 21.50% over than the figure of -$27.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $413.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $348M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65B, down -9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.