The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Records 1.29% Price increase in Friday Trading

The closing price of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) was $7.88 for the day, up 1.29% from the previous closing price of $7.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1689915 shares were traded. SSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SSP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $11 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Scripps Elizabeth bought 850 shares for $11.75 per share. The transaction valued at 9,989 led to the insider holds 3,916 shares of the business.

Knutson Lisa A sold 9,950 shares of SSP for $140,694 on Dec 07. The President, Scripps Networks now owns 49,844 shares after completing the transaction at $14.14 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Scripps Jimmy R., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 101,523 shares for $12.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,244,672 and bolstered with 636,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSP now has a Market Capitalization of 664.37M and an Enterprise Value of 4.08B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSP has reached a high of $16.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.84.

Shares Statistics:

SSP traded an average of 337.15K shares per day over the past three months and 666.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.45M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SSP as of May 30, 2023 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 1.75M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SSP, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 23, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1127:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is $2.43, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.18 and $1.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $581.35M to a low estimate of $572.5M. As of the current estimate, The E.W. Scripps Company’s year-ago sales were $594.47M, an estimated decrease of -3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $581.6M, a decrease of -5.00% less than the figure of -$3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $600.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $571.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.45B, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.67B and the low estimate is $2.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.