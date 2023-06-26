The Gap Inc. (GPS) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) closed at $8.69 in the last session, down -0.80% from day before closing price of $8.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7488419 shares were traded. GPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GPS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on May 19, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Barbeito Horacio sold 790 shares for $7.89 per share. The transaction valued at 6,232 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Breitbard Mark sold 22,918 shares of GPS for $201,268 on Mar 24. The President & CEO, Gap Brand now owns 123,985 shares after completing the transaction at $8.78 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Breitbard Mark, who serves as the President & CEO, Gap Brand of the company, sold 3,457 shares for $9.59 each. As a result, the insider received 33,153 and left with 123,985 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.20B and an Enterprise Value of 7.98B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPS has reached a high of $15.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GPS traded on average about 9.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.53M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 367.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.49M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GPS as of May 30, 2023 were 40.53M with a Short Ratio of 40.53M, compared to 29.56M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.01% and a Short% of Float of 25.96%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GPS is 0.60, which was 0.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.58B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.64B to a low estimate of $3.5B. As of the current estimate, The Gap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.86B, an estimated decrease of -7.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, down -4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.53B and the low estimate is $14.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.