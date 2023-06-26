The name Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) was $3.46 for the day, down -3.89% from the previous closing price of $3.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4262690 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OLPX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $4.50 from $10 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLPX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.26B and an Enterprise Value of 2.55B. As of this moment, Olaplex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLPX has reached a high of $18.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6027, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6110.

Shares Statistics:

OLPX traded an average of 1.94M shares per day over the past three months and 1.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 651.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.78% stake in the company. Shares short for OLPX as of May 30, 2023 were 14.5M with a Short Ratio of 14.50M, compared to 14.13M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 11.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $151.75M to a low estimate of $117M. As of the current estimate, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $210.9M, an estimated decrease of -38.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.09M, a decrease of -6.30% over than the figure of -$38.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $194.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $142M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $604M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $528M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $571.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $704.27M, down -18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $646.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $695.8M and the low estimate is $574M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.