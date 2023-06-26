The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (RTL) Shares Decline by -2.50% to Close at $6.25

As of close of business last night, The Necessity Retail REIT Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.25, down -2.50% from its previous closing price of $6.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1261191 shares were traded. RTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RTL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RTL now has a Market Capitalization of 838.69M and an Enterprise Value of 3.65B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RTL has reached a high of $7.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RTL traded 1.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.54M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RTL as of May 30, 2023 were 4.53M with a Short Ratio of 4.53M, compared to 2.97M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.46%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.85, RTL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.85. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.88%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.