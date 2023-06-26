The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) Records 1.18 million Shares Traded, Reaches $22.22 High

After finishing at $21.56 in the prior trading day, The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) closed at $21.37, down -0.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1178855 shares were traded. SHYF stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHYF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when GUILLAUME STEPHEN K sold 4,000 shares for $26.43 per share. The transaction valued at 105,720 led to the insider holds 63,792 shares of the business.

GUILLAUME STEPHEN K sold 4,000 shares of SHYF for $106,320 on Mar 08. The President, Specialty Vehicles now owns 67,792 shares after completing the transaction at $26.58 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, GUILLAUME STEPHEN K, who serves as the President, Specialty Vehicles of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $26.67 each. As a result, the insider received 53,340 and left with 71,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHYF now has a Market Capitalization of 746.14M and an Enterprise Value of 877.11M. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.22.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHYF is 1.97, which has changed by 8.53% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 11.49% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHYF has reached a high of $34.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 218.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 358.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.11M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SHYF as of May 30, 2023 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.01M, compared to 1.03M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SHYF’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.20, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.65. The current Payout Ratio is 16.70% for SHYF, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.93, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.06 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $256.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $262.4M to a low estimate of $247.3M. As of the current estimate, The Shyft Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $232.19M, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $301.28M, an increase of 4.50% less than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $307M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $289.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHYF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.