There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) can be one of them

After finishing at $143.00 in the prior trading day, Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) closed at $140.03, down -2.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1277129 shares were traded. DUOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DUOL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 106.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when von Ahn Luis sold 33,334 shares for $153.17 per share. The transaction valued at 5,105,751 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Shelton James H sold 10,000 shares of DUOL for $1,533,216 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 3,237 shares after completing the transaction at $153.32 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Clemens Sara, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,573 shares for $155.87 each. As a result, the insider received 1,803,835 and left with 1,664 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DUOL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.75B and an Enterprise Value of 5.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -91.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUOL has reached a high of $168.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 630.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 662.98k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.18M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DUOL as of May 30, 2023 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 2.34M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 8.19%.

Earnings Estimates

