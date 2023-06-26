There is a good chance Alteryx Inc. (AYX) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, Alteryx Inc.’s stock clocked out at $42.85, down -3.01% from its previous closing price of $44.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1213003 shares were traded. AYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AYX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $70 from $60 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Natali Chris sold 1,000 shares for $43.31 per share. The transaction valued at 43,310 led to the insider holds 40,464 shares of the business.

Schloss Eileen sold 4,500 shares of AYX for $294,615 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 6,715 shares after completing the transaction at $65.47 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Hansen Paula, who serves as the President & CRO of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $44.10 each. As a result, the insider received 286,650 and left with 105,793 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AYX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.02B and an Enterprise Value of 3.59B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AYX has reached a high of $70.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AYX traded 1.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.36M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AYX as of May 30, 2023 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 2.98M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.68 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $182M. It ranges from a high estimate of $183M to a low estimate of $180M. As of the current estimate, Alteryx Inc.’s year-ago sales were $180.62M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $233.04M, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $243M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $227.9M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $990.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $977.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $983.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $855.35M, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.