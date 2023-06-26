There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: CS Disco Inc. (LAW).

The closing price of CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) was $7.88 for the day, down -0.76% from the previous closing price of $7.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1087094 shares were traded. LAW stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LAW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on January 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Lafair Michael sold 4,371 shares for $5.39 per share. The transaction valued at 23,560 led to the insider holds 694,251 shares of the business.

Smith Kevin Joseph sold 4,149 shares of LAW for $22,363 on May 17. The EVP, Chief Product Officer now owns 205,796 shares after completing the transaction at $5.39 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Lafair Michael, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,640 shares for $6.35 each. As a result, the insider received 10,414 and left with 436,401 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAW now has a Market Capitalization of 470.05M and an Enterprise Value of 293.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAW has reached a high of $29.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.88.

Shares Statistics:

LAW traded an average of 253.56K shares per day over the past three months and 355.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.78M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LAW as of May 30, 2023 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 1.09M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.61M to a low estimate of $31.8M. As of the current estimate, CS Disco Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.71M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.45M, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.5M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $144.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $137M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $139.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $135.19M, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $172.36M and the low estimate is $155.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.