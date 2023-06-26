There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding PlayAGS Inc. (AGS)

The price of PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) closed at $5.38 in the last session, down -2.89% from day before closing price of $5.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5688591 shares were traded. AGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AGS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when CHIBIB ADAM bought 2,000 shares for $5.80 per share. The transaction valued at 11,600 led to the insider holds 40,122 shares of the business.

Massion Anna bought 5,000 shares of AGS for $29,980 on May 16. The Director now owns 39,036 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, AP Gaming VoteCo, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 8,208,076 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 41,040,380 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGS now has a Market Capitalization of 203.99M and an Enterprise Value of 746.81M. As of this moment, PlayAGS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGS has reached a high of $8.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AGS traded on average about 666.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 891.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.14M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AGS as of May 30, 2023 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 1.72M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 2.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.43 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $83.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $86.1M to a low estimate of $79.46M. As of the current estimate, PlayAGS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.58M, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.13M, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80.32M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $344M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $327.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $333.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $309.44M, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $344.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $362M and the low estimate is $327.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.