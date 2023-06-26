TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $9.00

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) closed the day trading at $9.00 down -10.18% from the previous closing price of $10.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2467138 shares were traded. TPIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TPIC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Lavine Jerrold I sold 19,040 shares for $11.14 per share. The transaction valued at 212,176 led to the insider holds 19,043 shares of the business.

BAM Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of TPIC for $74,710,392 on Sep 08. The 10% Owner now owns 12,263 shares after completing the transaction at $18.85 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,963,416 shares for $18.85 each. As a result, the insider received 74,710,392 and left with 12,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPIC now has a Market Capitalization of 382.32M and an Enterprise Value of 560.76M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPIC has reached a high of $25.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TPIC traded about 941.34K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TPIC traded about 971.97k shares per day. A total of 42.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.93M. Insiders hold about 2.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TPIC as of May 30, 2023 were 8.41M with a Short Ratio of 8.41M, compared to 8.1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.80% and a Short% of Float of 20.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.19 and -$1.44.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $406.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $430.71M to a low estimate of $397.3M. As of the current estimate, TPI Composites Inc.’s year-ago sales were $452.37M, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $417.97M, a decrease of -11.50% less than the figure of -$10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $431.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $403.4M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.52B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.13B and the low estimate is $1.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.