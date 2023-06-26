Understanding Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) through its ratios

In the latest session, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) closed at $1.14 down -1.72% from its previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3290094 shares were traded. AMRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amarin Corporation plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3 from $1.30 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMRN now has a Market Capitalization of 464.87M and an Enterprise Value of 170.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRN has reached a high of $2.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2806, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3996.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMRN has traded an average of 2.32M shares per day and 2.06M over the past ten days. A total of 406.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 361.03M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRN as of May 30, 2023 were 20.5M with a Short Ratio of 20.50M, compared to 24.07M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

