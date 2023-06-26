Understanding Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)’s financial health through ratios

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) closed the day trading at $5.66 down -3.90% from the previous closing price of $5.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3178809 shares were traded. BLNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLNK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when FARKAS MICHAEL D sold 20,000 shares for $5.63 per share. The transaction valued at 112,560 led to the insider holds 3,562,616 shares of the business.

FARKAS MICHAEL D sold 46,000 shares of BLNK for $270,342 on Jun 22. The Dir. Former Chairman & CEO now owns 3,582,616 shares after completing the transaction at $5.88 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, FARKAS MICHAEL D, who serves as the Dir. Former Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 36,000 shares for $6.30 each. As a result, the insider received 226,800 and left with 3,628,616 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLNK now has a Market Capitalization of 352.01M and an Enterprise Value of 255.23M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLNK has reached a high of $26.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLNK traded about 2.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLNK traded about 3.51M shares per day. A total of 56.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.25M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BLNK as of May 30, 2023 were 14.17M with a Short Ratio of 14.17M, compared to 13.85M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.16% and a Short% of Float of 26.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.62 and -$2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.93. EPS for the following year is -$1.55, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.23 and -$1.81.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $23.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.1M to a low estimate of $22.2M. As of the current estimate, Blink Charging Co.’s year-ago sales were $11.49M, an estimated increase of 108.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.64M, an increase of 73.20% less than the figure of $108.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.14M, up 68.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $152.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $172.9M and the low estimate is $131.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.