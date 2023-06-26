Understanding Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) through its ratios

In the latest session, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) closed at $6.32 down -5.11% from its previous closing price of $6.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13297992 shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Joby Aviation Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.40 and its Current Ratio is at 33.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 09, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Bevirt JoeBen sold 495,877 shares for $6.97 per share. The transaction valued at 3,456,263 led to the insider holds 59,515,221 shares of the business.

Bevirt JoeBen sold 662,431 shares of JOBY for $4,809,249 on Jun 20. The CEO and Chief Architect now owns 60,011,098 shares after completing the transaction at $7.26 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Bevirt JoeBen, who serves as the CEO and Chief Architect of the company, sold 1,066,117 shares for $7.58 each. As a result, the insider received 8,080,167 and left with 33,328,734 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JOBY now has a Market Capitalization of 4.26B and an Enterprise Value of 3.31B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $8.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JOBY has traded an average of 4.32M shares per day and 8.59M over the past ten days. A total of 605.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 360.83M. Insiders hold about 41.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of May 30, 2023 were 41.14M with a Short Ratio of 41.14M, compared to 38.82M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 11.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.91.