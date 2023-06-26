Understanding Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) through its ratios

In the latest session, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) closed at $6.25 down -4.43% from its previous closing price of $6.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2787762 shares were traded. LINC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Morrow J Barry sold 11 shares for $6.49 per share. The transaction valued at 74 led to the insider holds 181,210 shares of the business.

Juniper Investment Company, LL sold 194,312 shares of LINC for $1,245,540 on Jun 14. The 10% Owner now owns 2,076,870 shares after completing the transaction at $6.41 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Morrow J Barry, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,428 shares for $6.39 each. As a result, the insider received 73,025 and left with 192,642 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LINC now has a Market Capitalization of 195.87M and an Enterprise Value of 241.46M. As of this moment, Lincoln’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LINC has reached a high of $7.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LINC has traded an average of 104.04K shares per day and 421.44k over the past ten days. A total of 30.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.07M. Insiders hold about 7.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LINC as of May 30, 2023 were 164.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 78.6k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $84.72M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $86.2M to a low estimate of $83.3M. As of the current estimate, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s year-ago sales were $82.14M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $93.72M, an increase of 2.10% less than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $94.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LINC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $361.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $359.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $360.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $348.29M, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $371.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $380.8M and the low estimate is $365.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.