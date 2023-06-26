Understanding Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL)’s financial health through ratios

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) closed the day trading at $57.82 down -2.20% from the previous closing price of $59.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24346605 shares were traded. MRVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRVL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 16, 2023, Reiterated its Equal-Weight rating but revised its target price to $68 from $55 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when MURPHY MATTHEW J sold 30,000 shares for $60.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,826,400 led to the insider holds 961,125 shares of the business.

Bharathi Sandeep sold 1,724 shares of MRVL for $106,785 on Jun 12. The Chief Development Officer now owns 86,426 shares after completing the transaction at $61.94 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Nguyen Loi, who serves as the EVP, Optical & CC Grp of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $62.24 each. As a result, the insider received 311,200 and left with 225,895 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRVL now has a Market Capitalization of 49.73B and an Enterprise Value of 53.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVL has reached a high of $67.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRVL traded about 14.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRVL traded about 13.99M shares per day. A total of 856.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 848.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVL as of May 30, 2023 were 27.21M with a Short Ratio of 27.21M, compared to 24.21M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Dividends & Splits

MRVL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.24, up from 0.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.73.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2.35, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $2.07.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $1.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.33B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, Marvell Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated decrease of -12.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.92B, down -6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.59B and the low estimate is $6.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.