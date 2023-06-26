Understanding NatWest Group plc (NWG) through its ratios

In the latest session, NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) closed at $5.79 down -2.53% from its previous closing price of $5.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1501352 shares were traded. NWG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NatWest Group plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWG now has a Market Capitalization of 26.12B. As of this moment, NatWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 17.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NWG is 1.22, which has changed by -2.84% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 11.49% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NWG has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NWG has traded an average of 1.63M shares per day and 1.5M over the past ten days. A total of 4.84B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 68.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NWG as of May 30, 2023 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 2.63M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NWG is 0.34, from 0.14 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.89%. The current Payout Ratio is 7.60% for NWG, which recently paid a dividend on May 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 29, 2022 when the company split stock in a 928:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.