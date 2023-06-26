Understanding Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) through its ratios

In the latest session, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) closed at $9.20 down -4.96% from its previous closing price of $9.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22483852 shares were traded. PLUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Plug Power Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLUG now has a Market Capitalization of 5.52B and an Enterprise Value of 4.80B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLUG has reached a high of $31.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLUG has traded an average of 24.05M shares per day and 30.25M over the past ten days. A total of 589.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 523.56M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PLUG as of May 30, 2023 were 120.08M with a Short Ratio of 120.08M, compared to 105.98M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.99% and a Short% of Float of 20.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $246.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $318M to a low estimate of $216.66M. As of the current estimate, Plug Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.27M, an estimated increase of 63.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $370.18M, an increase of 49.30% less than the figure of $63.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $490M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $314.3M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $701.44M, up 82.40% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.