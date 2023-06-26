Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) closed at $8.93 down -2.30% from its previous closing price of $9.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1695735 shares were traded. UPWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.79.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Upwork Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Brown Hayden sold 28,485 shares for $9.14 per share. The transaction valued at 260,396 led to the insider holds 1,012,262 shares of the business.

Marie Olivier sold 963 shares of UPWK for $8,803 on Jun 20. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 15,708 shares after completing the transaction at $9.14 per share. On May 22, another insider, Marie Olivier, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,572 shares for $8.36 each. As a result, the insider received 21,507 and left with 14,036 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPWK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.19B and an Enterprise Value of 1.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -33.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPWK has reached a high of $25.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UPWK has traded an average of 2.21M shares per day and 1.46M over the past ten days. A total of 132.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.43M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UPWK as of May 30, 2023 were 11.86M with a Short Ratio of 11.86M, compared to 6.6M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.89% and a Short% of Float of 9.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.55, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $162.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $163.5M to a low estimate of $160.8M. As of the current estimate, Upwork Inc.’s year-ago sales were $156.9M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.97M, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $167.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $163.3M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $668.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $656.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $661.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $618.32M, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $757.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $808.2M and the low estimate is $722.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.