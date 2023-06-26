Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK)

In the latest session, The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) closed at $31.74 down -3.02% from its previous closing price of $32.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1346612 shares were traded. TBBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Bancorp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Cohn Matthew bought 2,500 shares for $36.01 per share. The transaction valued at 90,025 led to the insider holds 27,853 shares of the business.

DeRowe Olek sold 2,750 shares of TBBK for $100,219 on Jun 13. The EVP Head Commercial RE now owns 75,803 shares after completing the transaction at $36.44 per share. On May 31, another insider, Cohn Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 508 shares for $31.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,149 and bolstered with 138,555 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TBBK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.74B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBBK has reached a high of $37.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TBBK has traded an average of 373.65K shares per day and 450.57k over the past ten days. A total of 55.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.91M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TBBK as of May 30, 2023 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.56% and a Short% of Float of 5.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.66 and $3.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.62. EPS for the following year is $4.09, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $3.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $87.64M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $90M to a low estimate of $85.92M. As of the current estimate, The Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.57M, an estimated increase of 60.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.38M, an increase of 47.30% less than the figure of $60.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90.13M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $361.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $350.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $357.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $248.84M, up 43.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $379.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $400.2M and the low estimate is $367.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.