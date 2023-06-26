Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) closed at $5.99 in the last session, down -2.28% from day before closing price of $6.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2769156 shares were traded. VRCA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VRCA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.90 and its Current Ratio is at 23.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on March 22, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Hayes Christopher G. bought 7,500 shares for $3.40 per share. The transaction valued at 25,500 led to the insider holds 15,714 shares of the business.

Manning Paul B bought 4,761,904 shares of VRCA for $9,999,998 on Jul 05. The Director now owns 13,651,128 shares after completing the transaction at $2.10 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,428,571 shares for $2.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,999,999 and bolstered with 5,038,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRCA now has a Market Capitalization of 250.69M and an Enterprise Value of 192.19M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRCA has reached a high of $8.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VRCA traded on average about 161.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 444.5k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.33M. Insiders hold about 35.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VRCA as of May 30, 2023 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.04M, compared to 1.47M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.87% and a Short% of Float of 9.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$0.79, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$1.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRCA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.03M, down -10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70M and the low estimate is $17.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 347.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.