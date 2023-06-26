Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Stock Closes down -16.67% on Friday Trading

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) closed the day trading at $0.45 down -16.67% from the previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1185358 shares were traded. VS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4023.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.82M and an Enterprise Value of 2.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VS has reached a high of $11.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6151, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3913.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VS traded about 1.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VS traded about 521.29k shares per day. A total of 10.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.56M. Insiders hold about 1.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VS as of May 30, 2023 were 145.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 168.05k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Earnings Estimates

