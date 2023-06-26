VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) Records 1.69 million Shares Traded, Reaches $11.51 High

After finishing at $11.54 in the prior trading day, VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) closed at $11.27, down -2.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1692925 shares were traded. VOXX stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VOXX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when LESSER PETER A bought 1,500 shares for $11.54 per share. The transaction valued at 17,310 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

LESSER PETER A bought 8,500 shares of VOXX for $89,421 on Jan 31. The Director now owns 18,500 shares after completing the transaction at $10.52 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, LESSER PETER A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $10.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,095 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VOXX now has a Market Capitalization of 259.86M and an Enterprise Value of 294.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VOXX has reached a high of $14.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 78.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 248.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.67M. Insiders hold about 41.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VOXX as of May 30, 2023 were 317.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 363.04k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.38% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $122.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.33M to a low estimate of $122.33M. As of the current estimate, VOXX International Corporation’s year-ago sales were $128.73M, an estimated decrease of -5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.36M, a decrease of -13.50% less than the figure of -$5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $119.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119.36M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VOXX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $524.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $524.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $524.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $534.01M, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $554.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $554.35M and the low estimate is $554.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.