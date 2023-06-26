Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Records 3.34 million Shares Traded, Reaches $36.10 High

After finishing at $35.41 in the prior trading day, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) closed at $35.06, down -0.99%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3336690 shares were traded. WAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.46.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WAL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD bought 2,475 shares for $25.79 per share. The transaction valued at 63,830 led to the insider holds 2,475 shares of the business.

Bruckner Tim R sold 1,750 shares of WAL for $128,030 on Feb 21. The CBO for Regional Banking now owns 20,244 shares after completing the transaction at $73.16 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Ardrey J. Kelly Jr., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $80.59 each. As a result, the insider received 241,770 and left with 4,819 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.84B. As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAL has reached a high of $86.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.36M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WAL as of May 30, 2023 were 10.62M with a Short Ratio of 10.62M, compared to 9.4M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.70% and a Short% of Float of 9.84%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WAL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.43, compared to 1.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.29 and a low estimate of $1.79, while EPS last year was $2.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.26 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.18 and $7.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.22. EPS for the following year is $8.49, with 13 analysts recommending between $9.26 and $7.1.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $660.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $685.1M to a low estimate of $606M. As of the current estimate, Western Alliance Bancorporation’s year-ago sales were $620M, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $661.4M, a decrease of -3.80% less than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $696.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $591M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.54B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.97B and the low estimate is $2.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.