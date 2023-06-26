WW International Inc. (WW) Decline -2.04% in Day Trading, Closes at $6.24

The price of WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) closed at $6.24 in the last session, down -2.04% from day before closing price of $6.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2460835 shares were traded. WW stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $13 from $3.80 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when KELLY DENIS F bought 16,000 shares for $6.86 per share. The transaction valued at 109,760 led to the insider holds 96,921 shares of the business.

Westend S.A. sold 14,818,300 shares of WW for $105,950,845 on May 10. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.15 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Stark Heather, who serves as the Interim Principal Fin. Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,500 and bolstered with 13,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WW now has a Market Capitalization of 490.85M and an Enterprise Value of 1.85B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WW has reached a high of $10.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WW traded on average about 6.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.49M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WW as of May 30, 2023 were 12.18M with a Short Ratio of 12.18M, compared to 10.83M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.48% and a Short% of Float of 22.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.91. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.09 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $229.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $238M to a low estimate of $225.4M. As of the current estimate, WW International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $269.45M, an estimated decrease of -14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $228.84M, a decrease of -8.40% over than the figure of -$14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $230.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $227M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $930.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $915.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $919.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, down -11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $955.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.