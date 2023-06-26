Xometry Inc. (XMTR)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $21.71 in the prior trading day, Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) closed at $20.78, down -4.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1826994 shares were traded. XMTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XMTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on April 10, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Goguen Peter sold 7,000 shares for $24.50 per share. The transaction valued at 171,500 led to the insider holds 193,363 shares of the business.

Leibel Matthew sold 360 shares of XMTR for $4,965 on Apr 05. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 72,803 shares after completing the transaction at $13.79 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Altschuler Randolph, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $35.15 each. As a result, the insider received 703,045 and left with 85,582 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XMTR now has a Market Capitalization of 993.25M and an Enterprise Value of 999.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XMTR has reached a high of $64.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 687.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 990.99k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.43M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XMTR as of May 30, 2023 were 4.48M with a Short Ratio of 4.48M, compared to 4.53M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.37% and a Short% of Float of 16.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $110.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.95M to a low estimate of $109.96M. As of the current estimate, Xometry Inc.’s year-ago sales were $95.61M, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.49M, an increase of 19.20% over than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $128.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $121.04M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XMTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $479.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $462.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $473.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $381.05M, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $598.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $637.65M and the low estimate is $554.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.