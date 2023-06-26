XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs XPEV

After finishing at $10.56 in the prior trading day, XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) closed at $9.90, down -6.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12309714 shares were traded. XPEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XPEV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on May 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $6 from $8 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPEV now has a Market Capitalization of 8.73B and an Enterprise Value of 7.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPEV has reached a high of $35.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 12.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18.96M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 861.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 670.16M. Insiders hold about 1.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XPEV as of May 30, 2023 were 42.33M with a Short Ratio of 42.33M, compared to 45.07M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 20 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $649.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $700.33M to a low estimate of $627.42M. As of the current estimate, XPeng Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.03B, an estimated decrease of -37.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.46B, an increase of 45.70% over than the figure of -$37.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.23B and the low estimate is $5.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 65.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.