0 analysts offer recommendations for AEye Inc. (LIDR) stock

The price of AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) closed at $0.18 in the last session, up 1.14% from day before closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0020 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590442 shares were traded. LIDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1830 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1750.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LIDR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on November 11, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Dussan Luis bought 4,621 shares for $0.22 per share. The transaction valued at 1,014 led to the insider holds 1,142,215 shares of the business.

Dussan Luis bought 5,236 shares of LIDR for $1,010 on May 25. The CTO and Chief Prdct Strategist now owns 1,137,594 shares after completing the transaction at $0.19 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Dunn Timothy J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $0.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 794 and bolstered with 28,514 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIDR now has a Market Capitalization of 30.96M and an Enterprise Value of -21.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -6.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIDR has reached a high of $2.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1998, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6211.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LIDR traded on average about 1.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.81M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 165.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.07M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LIDR as of May 30, 2023 were 8.43M with a Short Ratio of 8.43M, compared to 7.73M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 5.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $600k. It ranges from a high estimate of $600k to a low estimate of $600k. As of the current estimate, AEye Inc.’s year-ago sales were $706k, an estimated decrease of -15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5M, an increase of 95.60% over than the figure of -$15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65M, up 56.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32M and the low estimate is $32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 461.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.