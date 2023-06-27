2U Inc. (TWOU) Records 1.10% Price increase in Monday Trading

The closing price of 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) was $3.67 for the day, up 1.10% from the previous closing price of $3.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 678657 shares were traded. TWOU stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TWOU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWOU now has a Market Capitalization of 295.14M and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.07.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TWOU is 1.17, which has changed by -60.54% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 13.27% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TWOU has reached a high of $13.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2385, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5535.

Shares Statistics:

TWOU traded an average of 1.18M shares per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.42M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TWOU as of May 30, 2023 were 8.35M with a Short Ratio of 8.35M, compared to 8.94M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.38% and a Short% of Float of 12.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $238.7M to a low estimate of $231.5M. As of the current estimate, 2U Inc.’s year-ago sales were $241.46M, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $251.44M, an increase of 8.30% over than the figure of -$3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $255M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $245M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $994.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $978M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $989.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $963.08M, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.