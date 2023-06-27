5 analysts offer recommendations for Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) stock

The price of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) closed at $1.06 in the last session, down -7.02% from day before closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1386970 shares were traded. MKFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2080 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MKFG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.70.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Zipori Assaf bought 50,000 shares for $1.03 per share. The transaction valued at 51,420 led to the insider holds 368,996 shares of the business.

Terem Shai bought 100,000 shares of MKFG for $97,350 on May 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,234,842 shares after completing the transaction at $0.97 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Schwartz Mark Joseph, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider received 29,100 and left with 1,023,446 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKFG now has a Market Capitalization of 223.82M and an Enterprise Value of 119.76M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKFG has reached a high of $3.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9310, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3232.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MKFG traded on average about 891.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.6M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 195.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.25M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MKFG as of May 30, 2023 were 6.26M with a Short Ratio of 6.26M, compared to 5.47M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Markforged Holding Corporation analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.97, with high estimates of $21.58 and low estimates of $2.96.

