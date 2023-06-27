908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Stocks Reach New Highs at $6.81 During Trading Session

After finishing at $7.23 in the prior trading day, 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) closed at $6.81, down -5.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 667291 shares were traded. MASS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MASS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on February 07, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Brown Christopher D. sold 4,470 shares for $10.03 per share. The transaction valued at 44,834 led to the insider holds 897,905 shares of the business.

Knopp Kevin J. sold 60,000 shares of MASS for $607,200 on May 23. The President and CEO now owns 367,848 shares after completing the transaction at $10.12 per share. On May 23, another insider, Brown Christopher D., who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $10.02 each. As a result, the insider received 100,200 and left with 892,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MASS now has a Market Capitalization of 232.53M and an Enterprise Value of 78.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MASS has reached a high of $26.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 215.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 293.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 31.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.14M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MASS as of May 30, 2023 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.54M, compared to 1.7M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.78% and a Short% of Float of 7.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.21 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.94 and -$1.31.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $10.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.4M to a low estimate of $10.04M. As of the current estimate, 908 Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.11M, an estimated decrease of -3.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MASS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.85M, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.07M and the low estimate is $60.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.