Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Records -3.32% Price decrease in Monday Trading

The closing price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) was $0.92 for the day, down -3.32% from the previous closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0315 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1124671 shares were traded. ADAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9050.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADAP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bryan Garnier on March 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.60.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Piccina Cintia sold 11,890 shares for $1.87 per share. The transaction valued at 22,230 led to the insider holds 19,535 shares of the business.

Rawcliffe Adrian sold 10,057 shares of ADAP for $18,686 on Jan 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 13,351 shares after completing the transaction at $1.86 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Bertrand William C JR, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,440 shares for $1.86 each. As a result, the insider received 8,250 and left with 7,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADAP now has a Market Capitalization of 206.71M and an Enterprise Value of 63.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADAP has reached a high of $2.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2245, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4663.

Shares Statistics:

ADAP traded an average of 889.68K shares per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 225.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.56M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADAP as of May 30, 2023 were 9.96M with a Short Ratio of 9.96M, compared to 8.98M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.05M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s year-ago sales were $5.54M, an estimated increase of 58.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.16M, an increase of 59.30% over than the figure of $58.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.15M, up 198.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.3M and the low estimate is $3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -61.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.