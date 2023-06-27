Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Shares Rise by 0.20% to Close at $14.84

As of close of business last night, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.84, up 0.20% from its previous closing price of $14.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8992424 shares were traded. AFRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AFRM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Compass Point on June 23, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Rabois Keith sold 17,286 shares for $11.15 per share. The transaction valued at 192,711 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rabois Keith sold 17,287 shares of AFRM for $220,673 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 17,286 shares after completing the transaction at $12.77 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Rabois Keith, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,287 shares for $16.71 each. As a result, the insider received 288,791 and left with 34,573 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AFRM now has a Market Capitalization of 4.39B and an Enterprise Value of 7.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has reached a high of $40.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AFRM traded 15.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 15.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 297.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.31M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AFRM as of May 30, 2023 were 41.5M with a Short Ratio of 41.50M, compared to 44.13M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.03% and a Short% of Float of 18.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$1.06, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.94 and -$4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.5. EPS for the following year is -$2.87, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.19 and -$3.83.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $406.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $419.2M to a low estimate of $395M. As of the current estimate, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $364.13M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $428.8M, an increase of 19.20% over than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $506M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $377.41M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.