Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Records -10.77% Price decrease in Monday Trading

The closing price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) was $0.91 for the day, down -10.77% from the previous closing price of $1.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1099 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3322091 shares were traded. AKBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AKBA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 31, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $4 from $2 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Dahan Michel sold 95,478 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 116,760 led to the insider holds 574,037 shares of the business.

Hadas Nicole R. sold 63,186 shares of AKBA for $77,270 on May 25. The SVP, Chief Legal Officer now owns 524,344 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share. On May 16, another insider, Burke Steven Keith, who serves as the SVP, Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 63,567 shares for $1.07 each. As a result, the insider received 67,890 and left with 530,487 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKBA now has a Market Capitalization of 169.21M and an Enterprise Value of 195.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKBA has reached a high of $1.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0300, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6468.

Shares Statistics:

AKBA traded an average of 1.70M shares per day over the past three months and 1.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 184.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AKBA as of May 30, 2023 were 5.15M with a Short Ratio of 5.15M, compared to 4.5M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $60M to a low estimate of $58.2M. As of the current estimate, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126.76M, an estimated decrease of -53.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.1M, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of -$53.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.21M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $210.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $196.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $292.6M, down -30.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $212.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $225.75M and the low estimate is $198.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.