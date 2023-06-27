Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502733 shares were traded. ALLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1830 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALLR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.62M and an Enterprise Value of 9.89M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLR has reached a high of $81.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3816, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.7974.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALLR traded 3.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.10M. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLR as of May 30, 2023 were 280.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 167.87k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$7.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$7.72 and a low estimate of -$7.72, while EPS last year was -$18.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$7.57, with high estimates of -$7.57 and low estimates of -$7.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$30.58 and -$30.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$30.58. EPS for the following year is -$19.82, with 1 analysts recommending between -$19.82 and -$19.82.