AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1281844 shares were traded. ALVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AlloVir Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Hagen Brett R sold 5,045 shares for $5.64 per share. The transaction valued at 28,453 led to the insider holds 129,512 shares of the business.

Brainard Diana sold 4,536 shares of ALVR for $19,115 on May 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 916,628 shares after completing the transaction at $4.21 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, Sinha Vikas, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,466 shares for $3.63 each. As a result, the insider received 5,315 and left with 1,185,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALVR now has a Market Capitalization of 306.03M and an Enterprise Value of 137.29M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALVR has reached a high of $10.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2526, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9404.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALVR has traded an average of 436.78K shares per day and 1.6M over the past ten days. A total of 93.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.69M. Insiders hold about 21.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ALVR as of May 30, 2023 were 7.29M with a Short Ratio of 7.29M, compared to 7.18M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.79% and a Short% of Float of 16.68%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.67 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$1.97, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.72 and -$2.11.