Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Stock Closes up 20.19% on Monday Trading

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) closed the day trading at $2.56 up 20.19% from the previous closing price of $2.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8079366 shares were traded. ATUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1250.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATUS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Stewart Charles sold 31,560 shares for $9.99 per share. The transaction valued at 315,284 led to the insider holds 1,323,925 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATUS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B and an Enterprise Value of 26.22B. As of this moment, Altice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.57.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATUS is 1.34, which has changed by -72.29% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 13.27% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATUS has reached a high of $13.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7764, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3664.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATUS traded about 4.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATUS traded about 7.63M shares per day. A total of 454.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.74M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ATUS as of May 30, 2023 were 34.51M with a Short Ratio of 34.51M, compared to 36.89M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.59% and a Short% of Float of 18.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.89 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $2.32B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.36B to a low estimate of $2.29B. As of the current estimate, Altice USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.46B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.3B, a decrease of -4.10% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.27B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.65B, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.29B and the low estimate is $8.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.