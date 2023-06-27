Analyst EPS estimates for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) stock

After finishing at $0.61 in the prior trading day, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) closed at $0.59, down -3.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0211 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1222825 shares were traded. ADN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6297 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5718.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADN now has a Market Capitalization of 31.21M and an Enterprise Value of 23.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.55.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADN is -0.16, which has changed by -75.29% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 13.27% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADN has reached a high of $4.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7834, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6953.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 681.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 845.08k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.16M. Insiders hold about 13.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADN as of May 30, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 1.35M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.5 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84M, up 357.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $140M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $206.9M and the low estimate is $73.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 290.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.