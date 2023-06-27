Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

In the latest session, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) closed at $8.55 down -2.68% from its previous closing price of $8.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 799953 shares were traded. ARQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Matsuda Masaru sold 1,830 shares for $7.80 per share. The transaction valued at 14,278 led to the insider holds 42,146 shares of the business.

Welgus Howard G. sold 8,500 shares of ARQT for $118,728 on Apr 17. The Director now owns 165,825 shares after completing the transaction at $13.97 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Welgus Howard G., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $12.01 each. As a result, the insider received 102,085 and left with 165,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARQT now has a Market Capitalization of 524.85M and an Enterprise Value of 395.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 84.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 61.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARQT has reached a high of $27.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARQT has traded an average of 1.33M shares per day and 1.78M over the past ten days. A total of 61.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.97M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQT as of May 30, 2023 were 13.04M with a Short Ratio of 13.04M, compared to 15.39M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.24% and a Short% of Float of 31.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.19 and a low estimate of -$1.31, while EPS last year was -$1.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.21, with high estimates of -$1.12 and low estimates of -$1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.67 and -$5.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.9. EPS for the following year is -$3.75, with 9 analysts recommending between -$3.16 and -$4.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.69M, up 752.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $202.1M and the low estimate is $76.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 295.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.