Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR)

In the latest session, Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) closed at $4.51 down -2.59% from its previous closing price of $4.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 938642 shares were traded. XAIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8373 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2200.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Beyond Air Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 15, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Forbes William P bought 5,000 shares for $6.67 per share. The transaction valued at 33,350 led to the insider holds 14,855 shares of the business.

Carey Robert bought 10,000 shares of XAIR for $64,500 on Mar 30. The Director now owns 886,496 shares after completing the transaction at $6.45 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Carey Robert, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 63,000 and bolstered with 876,496 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XAIR now has a Market Capitalization of 146.66M and an Enterprise Value of 104.37M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XAIR has reached a high of $11.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6720, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4162.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XAIR has traded an average of 434.61K shares per day and 1.13M over the past ten days. A total of 29.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.12M. Insiders hold about 9.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.20% stake in the company. Shares short for XAIR as of May 30, 2023 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.21M, compared to 2.17M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.36% and a Short% of Float of 8.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.85. EPS for the following year is -$1.64, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.41 and -$2.18.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84.4M and the low estimate is $12.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 204.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.