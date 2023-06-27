Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

In the latest session, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) closed at $7.10 up 2.75% from its previous closing price of $6.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530530 shares were traded. SJT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 05, 2009, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $17.50 from $25.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SJT now has a Market Capitalization of 330.92M and an Enterprise Value of 310.83M. As of this moment, San’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 118.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SJT has reached a high of $15.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SJT has traded an average of 848.07K shares per day and 621.84k over the past ten days. A total of 46.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.19M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SJT as of May 30, 2023 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 1.53M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.38%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SJT is 2.02, from 2.13 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 30.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 29.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.64.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.