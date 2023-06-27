Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA)

In the latest session, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) closed at $0.60 down -8.38% from its previous closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0553 from its previous closing price. On the day, 811432 shares were traded. TSHA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7191 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1.50 from $14 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Session R.A. II sold 18,100 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 12,735 led to the insider holds 8,957,619 shares of the business.

Session R.A. II sold 10,508 shares of TSHA for $7,384 on Jun 22. The 10% Owner now owns 8,975,719 shares after completing the transaction at $0.70 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Session R.A. II, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 138,962 shares for $0.70 each. As a result, the insider received 97,635 and left with 8,986,227 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSHA now has a Market Capitalization of 43.00M and an Enterprise Value of 39.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSHA has reached a high of $5.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7352, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4696.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TSHA has traded an average of 383.05K shares per day and 413.78k over the past ten days. A total of 63.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.55M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TSHA as of May 30, 2023 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 1.73M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$1.02, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$1.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSHA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.5M, up 210.20% from the average estimate.