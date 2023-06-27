Analysts provide stock recommendations for 374Water Inc. (SCWO)

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) closed the day trading at $2.52 down -7.01% from the previous closing price of $2.71. On the day, 575292 shares were traded. SCWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4400.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SCWO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCWO now has a Market Capitalization of 349.67M and an Enterprise Value of 338.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 105.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 95.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -61.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCWO has reached a high of $5.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0026, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2604.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SCWO traded about 361.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SCWO traded about 942.8k shares per day. A total of 127.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.28M. Insiders hold about 54.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SCWO as of May 30, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 1.92M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 5.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.