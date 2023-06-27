Analysts provide stock recommendations for Aravive Inc. (ARAV)

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) closed the day trading at $1.34 down -8.22% from the previous closing price of $1.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505740 shares were traded. ARAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARAV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARAV now has a Market Capitalization of 80.22M and an Enterprise Value of 47.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARAV has reached a high of $2.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6175, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5396.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARAV traded about 252.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARAV traded about 342.91k shares per day. A total of 75.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.93M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARAV as of May 30, 2023 were 5.09M with a Short Ratio of 5.09M, compared to 4.31M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.51% and a Short% of Float of 97.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.37. EPS for the following year is -$1.25, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.91 and -$1.61.